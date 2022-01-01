Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Boynton Beach

Boynton Beach restaurants
Toast

Boynton Beach restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Sal's Italian Ristorante image

 

Sal's Italian Ristorante

12355 Hagen Ranch Rd 607, Boynton Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Wings (10)$13.99
Served with celery and ranch or blue cheese dressing. BBQ, Mild, Sals Famous Hot n Spicy, or Garlic Parmesan
16" Pizza$15.99
Fresh pizza dough, tomato sauce, and mozzarella cheese. Add toppings to create a custom pizza just for you!
Chicken Parmigiana Sub$11.99
Chicken breast lightly breaded, baked with tomato sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese
More about Sal's Italian Ristorante
Aloha Bakery & Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Aloha Bakery & Cafe

1880 North Congress Ave, Boynton Beach

Avg 4.2 (378 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Strips$8.95
More about Aloha Bakery & Cafe
Souvlaki Fast image

 

Souvlaki Fast

305 East Woolbright Rd, Boynton Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fingers$8.99
Breaded chicken breast tenders served with fries.
More about Souvlaki Fast
Nicoletta’s Restaurant & Pizzeria image

 

Nicoletta’s Restaurant & Pizzeria

8794 BOYNTON BEACH BLVD STE 108, BOYNTON BEACH

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tenders & Fries Kids$8.99
Chicken Fingers (5)$10.99
More about Nicoletta’s Restaurant & Pizzeria
The Brass Tap image

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

950 N. Congress Ave, Boynton Beach

Avg 4.1 (592 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tender Wrap
Chicken Tenders
BBQ sauce with cilantro lime slaw & crinkle-cut fries (1300 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Flakowitz image

 

Flakowitz

7410 W. Boynton Beach Blvd. B-11, Boynton Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kid's Chicken Fingers$7.95
Served with BBQ Sauce
Chicken Tenders$13.50
More about Flakowitz
Driftwood image

 

Driftwood

2005 S Federal Hwy, Briny Breezes

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Chicken Tenders$9.00
More about Driftwood

