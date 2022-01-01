Chicken tenders in Boynton Beach
Boynton Beach restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Sal's Italian Ristorante
12355 Hagen Ranch Rd 607, Boynton Beach
|Chicken Wings (10)
|$13.99
Served with celery and ranch or blue cheese dressing. BBQ, Mild, Sals Famous Hot n Spicy, or Garlic Parmesan
|16" Pizza
|$15.99
Fresh pizza dough, tomato sauce, and mozzarella cheese. Add toppings to create a custom pizza just for you!
|Chicken Parmigiana Sub
|$11.99
Chicken breast lightly breaded, baked with tomato sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Aloha Bakery & Cafe
1880 North Congress Ave, Boynton Beach
|Chicken Strips
|$8.95
Souvlaki Fast
305 East Woolbright Rd, Boynton Beach
|Chicken Fingers
|$8.99
Breaded chicken breast tenders served with fries.
Nicoletta’s Restaurant & Pizzeria
8794 BOYNTON BEACH BLVD STE 108, BOYNTON BEACH
|Chicken Tenders & Fries Kids
|$8.99
|Chicken Fingers (5)
|$10.99
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
950 N. Congress Ave, Boynton Beach
|Chicken Tender Wrap
|Chicken Tenders
BBQ sauce with cilantro lime slaw & crinkle-cut fries (1300 CAL.)
Flakowitz
7410 W. Boynton Beach Blvd. B-11, Boynton Beach
|Kid's Chicken Fingers
|$7.95
Served with BBQ Sauce
|Chicken Tenders
|$13.50