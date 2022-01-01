Pancakes in Bradenton
Bradenton restaurants that serve pancakes
Skillets
9722 SR 64 E, Bradenton
|Pancake Platter
|$9.95
Choose Buttermilk, Whole Grain or Gluten free (extra charge). With 2 AA Eggs, choice of Bacon, Sausage, Ham, or Chicken Sausage.
|Potato Pancakes
|$9.50
Creamy and crispy, griddled to golden brown perfection. With hot apples and sour cream.
|Kids Pancake & Meat
|$6.50
One Buttermilk or Chocolate Chip Pancake with one strip of Smokehouse Bacon.
SOUPS • CURRY • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL • NOODLES
Chang Kao Thai Cuisine
6233 14th St W., Bradenton
|Scallion Pancake
|$7.50
Homemade-style vegetable scallion pancake, fried until golden brown. Served with ginger soy sauce.
Atria Cafe
4120 Lakewood Ranch Blvd, BRADENTON
|SPRING SOURDOUGH PANCAKE
|$11.00
HERITAGE HONEY SYRUP + ATRIA CRÈME FRAICHE + ORANGE BLOSSOM WATER