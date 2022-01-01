Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pancakes in Bradenton

Bradenton restaurants
Bradenton restaurants that serve pancakes

Pancake Platter image

 

Skillets

9722 SR 64 E, Bradenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pancake Platter$9.95
Choose Buttermilk, Whole Grain or Gluten free (extra charge). With 2 AA Eggs, choice of Bacon, Sausage, Ham, or Chicken Sausage.
Potato Pancakes$9.50
Creamy and crispy, griddled to golden brown perfection. With hot apples and sour cream.
Kids Pancake & Meat$6.50
One Buttermilk or Chocolate Chip Pancake with one strip of Smokehouse Bacon.
More about Skillets
Item pic

SOUPS • CURRY • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL • NOODLES

Chang Kao Thai Cuisine

6233 14th St W., Bradenton

Avg 4.7 (402 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Scallion Pancake$7.50
Homemade-style vegetable scallion pancake, fried until golden brown. Served with ginger soy sauce.
More about Chang Kao Thai Cuisine
Item pic

 

Atria Cafe

4120 Lakewood Ranch Blvd, BRADENTON

Avg 4.7 (108 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
SPRING SOURDOUGH PANCAKE$11.00
HERITAGE HONEY SYRUP + ATRIA CRÈME FRAICHE + ORANGE BLOSSOM WATER
More about Atria Cafe
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mellie's New York Deli & Eatery

4650 FL-64US, Bradenton

Avg 4.2 (451 reviews)
Takeout
Pancake Wraps$8.75
2 Golden Brown Homemade Pancakes Stuffed with Eggs, Bacon and American Cheese served with Tater Tots. Syrup served on the side.
More about Mellie's New York Deli & Eatery

