Reuben in Bradenton

Bradenton restaurants
Bradenton restaurants that serve reuben

Item pic

 

Skillets

9722 SR 64 E, Bradenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Reuben Sandwich$12.50
Premium Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island Dressing on homemade Sourdough Seeded Rye.Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
More about Skillets
Oak & Stone - Sarasota UTC image

 

Oak & Stone - Sarasota UTC

5405 University Pkwy #101, University Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
CLASSIC REUBEN$13.00
corned beef, swiss, secret sauce, sauerkraut, griddle rye served with french fries
CLASSIC REUBEN$13.00
corned beef, swiss, secret sauce, sauerkraut, griddle rye served with french fries
More about Oak & Stone - Sarasota UTC
Item pic

 

Oak & Stone - Bradenton

1201 1st Ave. W., Bradenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
CLASSIC REUBEN$13.00
corned beef, swiss, secret sauce, sauerkraut, griddle rye served with french fries
CLASSIC REUBEN$13.00
corned beef, swiss, secret sauce, sauerkraut, griddle rye served with french fries
CLASSIC REUBEN$15.00
corned beef, swiss, secret sauce, sauerkraut, griddle rye served with french fries
More about Oak & Stone - Bradenton
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mellie's New York Deli & Eatery

4650 FL-64US, Bradenton

Avg 4.2 (451 reviews)
Takeout
Kick Ass Reuben$8.99
Hot Corned Beef, Pastrami or Turkey with Sauerkraut, Russian Dressing and Melted Swiss on Grilled Marble Rye
#14 Kick Ass Reuben Combo$10.99
Piled high with choice of meat (corned beef, pastrami or turkey) topped with melted swiss cheese, sauerkraut and russian on beautiful grilled marble rye served with side and fountain drink
More about Mellie's New York Deli & Eatery

