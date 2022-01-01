Reuben in Bradenton
Bradenton restaurants that serve reuben
Skillets
9722 SR 64 E, Bradenton
|Reuben Sandwich
|$12.50
Premium Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island Dressing on homemade Sourdough Seeded Rye.Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
Oak & Stone - Sarasota UTC
5405 University Pkwy #101, University Park
|CLASSIC REUBEN
|$13.00
corned beef, swiss, secret sauce, sauerkraut, griddle rye served with french fries
Oak & Stone - Bradenton
1201 1st Ave. W., Bradenton
|CLASSIC REUBEN
|$13.00
corned beef, swiss, secret sauce, sauerkraut, griddle rye served with french fries
|CLASSIC REUBEN
|$15.00
corned beef, swiss, secret sauce, sauerkraut, griddle rye served with french fries
Mellie's New York Deli & Eatery
4650 FL-64US, Bradenton
|Kick Ass Reuben
|$8.99
Hot Corned Beef, Pastrami or Turkey with Sauerkraut, Russian Dressing and Melted Swiss on Grilled Marble Rye
|#14 Kick Ass Reuben Combo
|$10.99
Piled high with choice of meat (corned beef, pastrami or turkey) topped with melted swiss cheese, sauerkraut and russian on beautiful grilled marble rye served with side and fountain drink