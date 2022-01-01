Crepes in Brighton
Brighton restaurants that serve crepes
ICE CREAM
The Scoop N Scootery Brighton
360 Washington St, Brighton
|WHAT THE CREPE (YO)
|$9.79
Moose tracks yogurt topped with fresh strawberries, nutella sauce, pie crust and chocolate flakes
In House Cafe
132 Chestnut Hill Ave, Brighton
|Country Crepe
|$12.99
Stuffed with scrambled eggs, fresh mushrooms, spinach, onion and cheese topped with hollandaise sauce
* Can add Side Egg and Meat
|La Classique Crepe
|$9.99
Served with butter and Nutella
* Can add banana or strawberry
for $1.99 and add Side Egg and Meat
|La Viennoise Crepe
|$11.99
The delicious mix of special chocolate sauce, whipped cream and served with ice cream
* Can add Side Egg and Meat