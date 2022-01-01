Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crepes in Brighton

Brighton restaurants that serve crepes

The Scoop N Scootery Brighton image

ICE CREAM

The Scoop N Scootery Brighton

360 Washington St, Brighton

Avg 4.8 (794 reviews)
Takeout
WHAT THE CREPE (YO)$9.79
Moose tracks yogurt topped with fresh strawberries, nutella sauce, pie crust and chocolate flakes
More about The Scoop N Scootery Brighton
In House Cafe

132 Chestnut Hill Ave, Brighton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Country Crepe$12.99
Stuffed with scrambled eggs, fresh mushrooms, spinach, onion and cheese topped with hollandaise sauce
* Can add Side Egg and Meat
La Classique Crepe$9.99
Served with butter and Nutella
* Can add banana or strawberry
for $1.99 and add Side Egg and Meat
La Viennoise Crepe$11.99
The delicious mix of special chocolate sauce, whipped cream and served with ice cream
* Can add Side Egg and Meat
More about In House Cafe

