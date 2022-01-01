Tuna salad in Brookline
Brookline restaurants that serve tuna salad
More about Mamaleh's Delicatessen
Mamaleh's Delicatessen
1659 Beacon Street, Brookline
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$10.00
Tuna salad (white albacore, onions, celery, capers, pickles, mayo, lemon and dill), tomato and mixed greens on rye bread.
|Tuna Salad (half pint)
|$8.00
Classically delicious, and yes, it does have onion
More about Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Beacon St
Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Beacon St
1003 Beacon Street, Brookline
|Tuna Nicoise Salad
|$14.50
Mixed greens, arugula, roasted potatoes, cherry tomato, green beans, kalamata olives, red onion, and olive oil-packed tuna tossed with parsley dressing topped with a hard-boiled egg.
Contains: Wheat, Egg, Fish
|GF Tuna Nicoise Salad
|$14.50
Mixed Greens, arugula, roasted potatoes, cherry tomato, green beans, kalamata olives, red onion, and olive oil-packed tuna tossed with parsley dressing topped with a hard-boiled egg.
Contains: Egg, Fish
|Tuna Salad
|$8.00
Our fresh and light tuna salad. Put it on a piece of bread, add to your salad, or eat as is. Enjoy! | Size: 1/2 Pint
Contains: Dairy, Fish
More about Temptations Cafe
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRUITS
Temptations Cafe
1350 Beacon Street, Brookline
|Tuna Salad
|$10.45
More about Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Coolidge Corner
Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Coolidge Corner
420 Harvard Street, Brookline
