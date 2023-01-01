Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French fries in Borough Park

Go
Borough Park restaurants
Toast

Borough Park restaurants that serve french fries

Item pic

PIZZA • SUSHI • SANDWICHES

Mendelsohn's Pizza

4418 18th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4 (32 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
French Fries$6.75
French Fries$6.75
More about Mendelsohn's Pizza
Fallsburg Bagels + Cafe image

BAGELS

Fallsburg Bagels + Cafe

4602 16th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (620 reviews)
Takeout
French Fries$65.00
More about Fallsburg Bagels + Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Borough Park

Fettuccine Alfredo

Tuna Wraps

Egg Rolls

Egg Salad Sandwiches

Blintz

Baked Ziti

Paninis

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Borough Park to explore

Bedford Stuyvesant

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Greenpoint

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Bushwick

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Prospect Heights

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Clinton Hill

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Midwood

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Prospect Lefferts Gardens

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Red Hook

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Flatbush

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2232 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (673 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (69 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (480 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (518 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (761 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (365 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (715 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston