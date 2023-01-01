Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
French fries in
Borough Park
/
Brooklyn
/
Borough Park
/
French Fries
Borough Park restaurants that serve french fries
PIZZA • SUSHI • SANDWICHES
Mendelsohn's Pizza
4418 18th Ave, Brooklyn
Avg 4
(32 reviews)
French Fries
$6.75
French Fries
$6.75
More about Mendelsohn's Pizza
BAGELS
Fallsburg Bagels + Cafe
4602 16th Ave, Brooklyn
Avg 4.6
(620 reviews)
French Fries
$65.00
More about Fallsburg Bagels + Cafe
Browse other tasty dishes in Borough Park
Fettuccine Alfredo
Tuna Wraps
Egg Rolls
Egg Salad Sandwiches
Blintz
Baked Ziti
Paninis
Caesar Salad
More near Borough Park to explore
Bedford Stuyvesant
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
Greenpoint
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
Bushwick
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Prospect Heights
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Clinton Hill
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Midwood
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Prospect Lefferts Gardens
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Red Hook
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
Flatbush
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(2232 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(37 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(70 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(673 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(69 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(480 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(518 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(761 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(55 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(365 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(715 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston