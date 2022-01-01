Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Clinton Hill

Clinton Hill restaurants
Clinton Hill restaurants that serve fish and chips

FRENCH FRIES

Putnam's Pub

419 Myrtle Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (1089 reviews)
Fish & Chips$21.00
wild caught cod, tartar sauce, handcut fries
More about Putnam's Pub
GRILL

TATANKAS TEA & TINCTURE BAR

557 classon ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.9 (97 reviews)
Fish and Chips$18.00
More about TATANKAS TEA & TINCTURE BAR

