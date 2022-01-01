Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Park Slope

Park Slope restaurants
Park Slope restaurants that serve chicken salad

Prime Time

5023 13th Avenue, Brooklyn

Takeout
BABY CHICKEN SALAD$20.95
Grilled Baby Chicken, w. lettuce , Tomato, Pickle, Red Onion, Sauce of your choice,
CHICKEN SALAD$19.00
Grilled Chicken Breast , w. lettuce , Tomato, Pickle, Red Onion, Sauce of your choice,
CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • BBQ • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHILI • GRILL

Bonnie's Grill

278 5th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.1 (1137 reviews)
Takeout
Garden Salad W/ Chicken
Grilled Chicken | Mixed Greens | Tomatoes | Red Onions | Olives | Balsamic Dressing
Bonnie's Chicken Caesar Salad$17.00
Romain Hearts | Parmesan Cheese | Goldfish Crackers | Caesar Dressing
Buffalo Chicken Salad$17.00
Romaine Hearts | Carrots | Celery | Blue Cheese Chunks | Blue Cheese Dressing
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pizza Plus

359 7th Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (1602 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken House Salad$14.00
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$14.00
One More Charm

236 7th Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.8 (653 reviews)
Takeout
Larb Gai (Spicy Chicken Salad) (GF) Spicy **$12.00
Minced chicken, chili powder, roasted rice powder, red onion, mint, cilantro, culantro and scallions, with thai chili-lime dressing.
