Chicken salad in Park Slope
Park Slope restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Prime Time
Prime Time
5023 13th Avenue, Brooklyn
|BABY CHICKEN SALAD
|$20.95
Grilled Baby Chicken, w. lettuce , Tomato, Pickle, Red Onion, Sauce of your choice,
|CHICKEN SALAD
|$19.00
Grilled Chicken Breast , w. lettuce , Tomato, Pickle, Red Onion, Sauce of your choice,
More about Bonnie's Grill
CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • BBQ • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHILI • GRILL
Bonnie's Grill
278 5th Ave, Brooklyn
|Garden Salad W/ Chicken
Grilled Chicken | Mixed Greens | Tomatoes | Red Onions | Olives | Balsamic Dressing
|Bonnie's Chicken Caesar Salad
|$17.00
Romain Hearts | Parmesan Cheese | Goldfish Crackers | Caesar Dressing
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$17.00
Romaine Hearts | Carrots | Celery | Blue Cheese Chunks | Blue Cheese Dressing
More about Pizza Plus
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pizza Plus
359 7th Avenue, Brooklyn
|Grilled Chicken House Salad
|$14.00
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
|$14.00