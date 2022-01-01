Chili in Park Slope

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prime Time image

 

Prime Time

5023 13th Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CRUNCHY MINI EGGROLL 10 PC w sweet chili sauce$11.99
More about Prime Time
Item pic

CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • BBQ • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHILI • GRILL

Bonnie's Grill

278 5th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.1 (1137 reviews)
Takeout
Vegetarian Chili$5.00
Cheddar Cheese | Sour Cream | Tortilla
Meat Chili$6.00
Cheddar Cheese | Sour Cream | Tortilla
Chili Cheese Dog$15.00
Beef Hot Dog | Veggie Chili | Melted Cheese | Red Onions
More about Bonnie's Grill
Item pic

 

Winner

367 7th Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
MILU CHILI CRISP$12.00
Milu chili crisp is nutty, crunchy, spicy, & savory.
INGREDIENTS: Canola oil, ground chilies, spices, soybeans, preserved black beans, onion, garlic, kosher salt, granulated sugar, mushroom powder.
More about Winner

