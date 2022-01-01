Nachos in Park Slope
Park Slope restaurants that serve nachos
Highdive From Bonnies
278a 5th ave, Brooklyn
|Nacho Supreme
|$12.00
Cheese Sauce | Veggie chili | Tomatoes | Onions | Sour Cream
VSPOT: Latin Vegan Munchies
156 5th Avenue, 5th Avene, Brooklyn
|Nachos Supreme Molida
|$13.00
Crispy & unique tri-flavor tortilla chips topped with our fresh guacamole, Colombian red beans, vegan cheddar, pico de gallo, sour cream and our salsa roja
TACOS
Tiny's Cantina
229 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn
|Tiny's Nachos
|$15.00
Pork al pastor, chihuahua cheese, crema, beans, guacamole, jalepenos, pico de gallo