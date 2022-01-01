Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Park Slope

Park Slope restaurants
Park Slope restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

Prime Time

5023 13th Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
GRILL CHICKEN SANDWICH$17.00
Marinated Grill Chicken, Served w, Lettuce, Tomato, PIckles, Red Onion, Sauce Of Your Choice,
CHICKEN & GUAC SANDWICH$19.00
Grilled Chicken w, guacamole, Served w, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Red Onion, Sauce of your choice
More about Prime Time
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich image

CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • BBQ • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHILI • GRILL

Bonnie's Grill

278 5th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.1 (1137 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Buffalo Sauce | Celery | Carrots | Blue Cheese Dressing | Brioche Bun
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Mesclun | Tomato | American Cheese | Honey Mustard | Multigrain Bun
Kids Chicken Sandwich$5.00
More about Bonnie's Grill

