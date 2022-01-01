Chicken sandwiches in Park Slope
Park Slope restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Prime Time
5023 13th Avenue, Brooklyn
|GRILL CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$17.00
Marinated Grill Chicken, Served w, Lettuce, Tomato, PIckles, Red Onion, Sauce Of Your Choice,
|CHICKEN & GUAC SANDWICH
|$19.00
Grilled Chicken w, guacamole, Served w, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Red Onion, Sauce of your choice
Bonnie's Grill
278 5th Ave, Brooklyn
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Buffalo Sauce | Celery | Carrots | Blue Cheese Dressing | Brioche Bun
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Mesclun | Tomato | American Cheese | Honey Mustard | Multigrain Bun
|Kids Chicken Sandwich
|$5.00