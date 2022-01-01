Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lasagna in Buford

Buford restaurants
Buford restaurants that serve lasagna

PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Parma Tavern

3350 Buford Dr, Buford

Avg 4.3 (887 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Classic Lasagna$12.00
Triple-layered pasta, beef, Italian sausage, Ricotta, blended cheese, Pomodoro.
More about Parma Tavern
PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Vinny’s NY Pizza & Grill

4977 Lanier Islands Pkwy, Buford

Avg 4.5 (989 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Senior/ Kids Beef Lasagna$10.25
Cant’t go wrong with this dish. Pasta sheets layered with ricotta, meat sauce, and mozzarella. Oven baked to perfection!
Lunch Beef Lasagna$10.25
Cant’t go wrong with this dish. Pasta sheets layered with ricotta, meat sauce, and mozzarella. Oven baked to perfection!
Beef Lasagna$14.49
Cant’t go wrong with this dish. Pasta sheets layered with ricotta, meat sauce, and mozzarella. Oven baked to perfection!
More about Vinny’s NY Pizza & Grill
PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Shine Pizza

5019 W Broad St NE Suite M115, Sugar Hill

Avg 2.6 (30 reviews)
Takeout
Meatball Lasagna$16.00
Mozzarella, Provolone, Ricotta, Meatball, Fresh Basil, Pecorino.
More about Shine Pizza

