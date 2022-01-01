Lasagna in Buford
Buford restaurants that serve lasagna
PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Parma Tavern
3350 Buford Dr, Buford
|Classic Lasagna
|$12.00
Triple-layered pasta, beef, Italian sausage, Ricotta, blended cheese, Pomodoro.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Vinny’s NY Pizza & Grill
4977 Lanier Islands Pkwy, Buford
|Senior/ Kids Beef Lasagna
|$10.25
Cant’t go wrong with this dish. Pasta sheets layered with ricotta, meat sauce, and mozzarella. Oven baked to perfection!
|Lunch Beef Lasagna
|$10.25
|Beef Lasagna
|$14.49
