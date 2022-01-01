Ravioli in Buford
Parma Tavern
3350 Buford Dr, Buford
|Autumn Ravioli
|$16.00
cheese ravioli, roasted butternut squash, sage brown butter sauce, roasted pine nuts, house baked focaccia
Vinny’s NY Pizza & Italian Grill- Buford
4977 Lanier Islands Pkwy, Buford
|Senior/ Kids Beef Ravioli
|$9.25
Beef ravioli topped with your choice of tomato or marinara sauce.
|Toasted Ravioli
|$8.99
Our delicious Cheese Ravioli hand breaded and fried to a golden brown. Served with Vinny's Marinara Sauce