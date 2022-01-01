Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ravioli in Buford

Buford restaurants
Buford restaurants that serve ravioli

PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Parma Tavern

3350 Buford Dr, Buford

Avg 4.3 (887 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Autumn Ravioli$16.00
cheese ravioli, roasted butternut squash, sage brown butter sauce, roasted pine nuts, house baked focaccia
More about Parma Tavern
PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Vinny’s NY Pizza & Italian Grill- Buford

4977 Lanier Islands Pkwy, Buford

Avg 4.5 (989 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Senior/ Kids Beef Ravioli$9.25
Beef ravioli topped with your choice of tomato or marinara sauce.
Toasted Ravioli$8.99
Our delicious Cheese Ravioli hand breaded and fried to a golden brown. Served with Vinny's Marinara Sauce
More about Vinny’s NY Pizza & Italian Grill- Buford

