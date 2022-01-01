Burritos in Buford
Buford restaurants that serve burritos
More about La Cazuela Mexican Restaurant
La Cazuela Mexican Restaurant
4965 LANIER ISLANDS PARKWAY STE 106, BUFORD
|Burrito Supremo
|$10.00
|Mini Burrito
|$5.50
|Burrito Solo
|$4.00
More about El Rey Del Pastor
El Rey Del Pastor
3260 Buford Drive, Suite 60, Buford
|Burritos
10" Flour Tortillas, all Burritos come with fresh onion and cilantro as standard.
|Burrito de Camaron
|$15.95
More about Tacos & Tequilas
Tacos & Tequilas
3480 Financial Center Way, Buford
|Burrito Divorciado Steak
|$17.00
Giant flour tortilla stuffed with rice & beans, pico de gallo, and choice of meat. Topped with salsa ranchera and salsa verde, shredded cheese & cilantro.
|Burrito Supreme steak
|$17.00
Shredded chicken or seasoned ground beef with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, cheese dip, rice & beans. Choice of verde sauce or burrito sauce
|T&T Burrito Steak
|$17.00
Shredded chicken or seasoned ground beef cheese dip, rice & beans.