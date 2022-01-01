Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Buford

Buford restaurants
Buford restaurants that serve burritos

Burrito de Asada image

 

La Cazuela Mexican Restaurant

4965 LANIER ISLANDS PARKWAY STE 106, BUFORD

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Burrito Supremo$10.00
Mini Burrito$5.50
Burrito Solo$4.00
More about La Cazuela Mexican Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

El Rey Del Pastor

3260 Buford Drive, Suite 60, Buford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Burritos
10" Flour Tortillas, all Burritos come with fresh onion and cilantro as standard.
Burrito de Camaron$15.95
More about El Rey Del Pastor
Item pic

 

Tacos & Tequilas

3480 Financial Center Way, Buford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Burrito Divorciado Steak$17.00
Giant flour tortilla stuffed with rice & beans, pico de gallo, and choice of meat. Topped with salsa ranchera and salsa verde, shredded cheese & cilantro.
Burrito Supreme steak$17.00
Shredded chicken or seasoned ground beef with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, cheese dip, rice & beans. Choice of verde sauce or burrito sauce
T&T Burrito Steak$17.00
Shredded chicken or seasoned ground beef cheese dip, rice & beans.
More about Tacos & Tequilas

