Sea urchins in Burbank

Burbank restaurants
Burbank restaurants that serve sea urchins

Fujiya - Burbank image

 

Fujiya - Burbank

208 E Palm Ave, Burbank

No reviews yet
Takeout
SEA URCHIN SUSHI$12.99
More about Fujiya - Burbank
Item pic

SUSHI

Octopus Japanese Restaurant

227 E Palm Ave, Burbank

Avg 4.3 (2927 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sea Urchin Sushi$8.95
Uni
More about Octopus Japanese Restaurant

