Patty melts in Camarillo
Camarillo restaurants that serve patty melts
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Ric's Restaurant & Sports Lounge
2500 Las Posas Rd, Camarillo
|Patty Melt
|$16.00
Choice of sourdough or rye. Swiss cheese and sauteed onions.
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Old New York Deli & Bakery Co
4972 Verdugo Way, Camarillo
|Patty Melt
|$14.79
Angus beef patty, swiss & cheddar, grilled onions, mayo, grilled rye