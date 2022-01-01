Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Patty melts in Camarillo

Go
Camarillo restaurants
Toast

Camarillo restaurants that serve patty melts

Ric's Restaurant & Sports Lounge image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Ric's Restaurant & Sports Lounge

2500 Las Posas Rd, Camarillo

Avg 4.5 (762 reviews)
Takeout
Patty Melt$16.00
Choice of sourdough or rye. Swiss cheese and sauteed onions.
More about Ric's Restaurant & Sports Lounge
Old New York Deli & Bakery Co image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Old New York Deli & Bakery Co

4972 Verdugo Way, Camarillo

Avg 4.2 (1417 reviews)
Takeout
Patty Melt$14.79
Angus beef patty, swiss & cheddar, grilled onions, mayo, grilled rye
More about Old New York Deli & Bakery Co
Consumer pic

FRENCH FRIES

Waypoint Cafe

325 Durley Ave, Camarillo

Avg 4.6 (1833 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
PATTY MELT$17.00
Caramelized onion melted cheddar cheese on grilled sourdough. Served with your choice of side.
More about Waypoint Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Camarillo

Chicken Sandwiches

Vegetarian Pizza

Quesadillas

Sweet Potato Fries

Tiramisu

Turkey Clubs

Cake

French Toast

Map

More near Camarillo to explore

Ventura

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Malibu

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Thousand Oaks

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Canoga Park

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Simi Valley

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Chatsworth

No reviews yet

Moorpark

No reviews yet

Calabasas

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (847 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (186 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston