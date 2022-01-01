Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in Kendall Square/MIT

Go
Kendall Square/MIT restaurants
Toast

Kendall Square/MIT restaurants that serve clams

New England Clam Chowder - Bowl image

 

Sebastians

555 Technology Square, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
New England Clam Chowder - Bowl$3.15
Available on Fridays
New England Clam Chowder - Cup$2.30
Available on Fridays
More about Sebastians
Item pic

 

Area Four and Area Four Cafe

500 Technology Square, Cambrige

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Small Wellfleet Cherrystone Clam and Bacon Pizza$18.00
Clam sauce, pecorino, hot pepper, bacon and parsley.
Large Wellfleet Cherrystone Clam and Bacon Pizza$27.00
Clam sauce, pecorino, hot pepper, bacon and parsley.
More about Area Four and Area Four Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Kendall Square/MIT

Cookies

Sliders

Ham Sandwiches

Chipotle Chicken

Kebabs

Crispy Chicken

Garlic Knots

Fish Tacos

Map

More near Kendall Square/MIT to explore

Harvard Square

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Porter Square

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Central Square

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

East Cambridge

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Inman Square

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (498 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (466 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (543 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston