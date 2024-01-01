Pepperoni pizza in Kendall Square/MIT
Kendall Square/MIT restaurants that serve pepperoni pizza
More about Cambridge Brewing Company
Cambridge Brewing Company
1 Kendall Square, Cambridge
|Pepperoni & Mushroom Pizza
|$16.00
chopped pickled peppers, romano, marinara, fresh garlic & fresh oregano
|Kids Pepperoni Pizza
|$8.00
tater tots, celery & carrots
More about Area Four Kendall Square, Cambridge
Area Four Kendall Square, Cambridge
500 Technology Square, Cambrige
|Small Not Pepperoni Pizza
|$16.00
Sopressata, A4 mozzarella, tomato, and pecorino.
|Small Pepperoni Pizza
|$16.00
Pepperoni, Grande mozzarella, tomato, and pecorino.
|Large Pepperoni Pizza
|$23.00
Pepperoni, Grande mozzarella, tomato, and pecorino.