Burritos in Cedar Park
Cedar Park restaurants that serve burritos
More about Mouton's Bistro & Bar
GRILL
Mouton's Bistro & Bar
1821 S. Lakeline Blvd, Cedar Park
|Stuffed Burrito
|$11.99
One overstuffed burrito with bacon, sausage, ham, potatoes, eggs, and pepper jack cheese.
More about JuiceLand
SMOOTHIES
JuiceLand
5001 183A, Cedar Park
|Beyond Burrito
|$9.50
a gluten free southern wrap with creole spice beyond burger, coleslaw, romaine, remoulade, house quick pickles, hot sauce (gluten free)
*While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
More about Serranos
Serranos
11100 Pecan Park Blvd., Cedar Park
|Nino Burrito
|$6.00
|Burrito Con Queso
|$11.50
Fried beef burrito topped with chile con queso. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, and Mexican rice
|Burrito Con Queso
|$13.00
Fried beef and bean burrito topped with chile con queso. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, and Mexican rice
More about Glorias Cafe & Bakery
Glorias Cafe & Bakery
1201 N Lakeline blvrd 900, Cedar Park
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$11.99
|Chorizo Burrito
|$11.59
|Breakfast Burrito
|$11.99
More about Serranos
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Serranos
1900 E Whitestone BlvD, Cedar Park
|Nino Burrito
|$6.00
|Burrito Con Queso
|$11.50
Fried beef burrito topped with chile con queso. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, and Mexican rice
|Burrito Con Queso
|$13.00
Fried beef and bean burrito topped with chile con queso. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, and Mexican rice
More about Aleida's Latin Food Restaurant
Aleida's Latin Food Restaurant
2011 Little Elm Trail #106, cedar park
|Burrito Fajita Pastor
|$13.99
|Burrito Texano
|$15.99
|Burrito Fajita Steak
|$13.99
More about Los Reyes Mexican Grill
Los Reyes Mexican Grill
251 N. Bell Boulevard Ste 111B, Cedar Park
|Veggie Burrito
|$10.95
|Burrito Deluxe Pl
|$12.25
|California Burrito Supreme
|$12.95
More about Chilaquiles Factory
FRENCH FRIES
Chilaquiles Factory
200 Buttercup Creek Blvd. ste 130, Cedar Park
|Vegan Burrito
|$8.99
Flour tortilla, filled with white rice, black beans, guacamole.
|Super Burrito Fajita
|$14.99
Made with a large flour tortilla, filled
with beans and your choice of fajita meat. Topped with any sauce. Served with rice, lettuce and guacamole.
|Super Burrito Ground Beef
|$13.99
Made with a large fl our tortilla, filled
with beans and ground beef Topped
with any sauce. Served with rice, lettuce and guacamole.