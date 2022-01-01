Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fajitas in Cedar Park

Cedar Park restaurants
Cedar Park restaurants that serve chicken fajitas

Serranos

11100 Pecan Park Blvd., Cedar Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lunch Chicken Fajita Tacos$9.50
Mesquite grilled chicken breast, sautéed bell peppers and onions, lettuce, pico de gallo, and cheese. Served with Mexican rice and beans
Lunch Chicken Fajita Taco Salad$11.50
Crispy flour tortillas, mixed green salad, chicken fajita, tomatoes, guacamole, cheese, and choice of homemade dressing
Chicken Fajita Enchiladas$14.00
Mesquite grilled chicken, jack cheese, and fresh guacamole
More about Serranos
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Serranos

1900 E Whitestone BlvD, Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (2402 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fajita Enchiladas$14.00
Mesquite grilled chicken, jack cheese, and fresh guacamole
Lunch Chicken Fajita Tacos$9.50
Mesquite grilled chicken breast, sautéed bell peppers and onions, lettuce, pico de gallo, and cheese. Served with Mexican rice and beans
Lunch Chicken Fajita Taco Salad$11.50
Crispy flour tortillas, mixed green salad, chicken fajita, tomatoes, guacamole, cheese, and choice of homemade dressing
More about Serranos
FRENCH FRIES

Chilaquiles Factory

200 Buttercup Creek Blvd. ste 130, Cedar Park

Avg 4.2 (182 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Quesadillas Chicken Fajitas$13.99
Flour tortillas ﬁ filled with chicken fajita and Mozzarella cheese. Served with guacamole sour cream and pico de gallo
Nachos Chicken Fajitas$13.99
Corn tortilla chips topped with beans, cheese, and chicken fajita. Served with guacamole, sour cream, jalapeños, and tomatoes.
Fajitas Chicken(1)$17.99
All fajita plates are served with your choice of beans (refried, black or charro style), rice, pico de gallo, guacamole and mixed cheese.
More about Chilaquiles Factory

