Chicken fajitas in Cedar Park
Cedar Park restaurants that serve chicken fajitas
Serranos
11100 Pecan Park Blvd., Cedar Park
|Lunch Chicken Fajita Tacos
|$9.50
Mesquite grilled chicken breast, sautéed bell peppers and onions, lettuce, pico de gallo, and cheese. Served with Mexican rice and beans
|Lunch Chicken Fajita Taco Salad
|$11.50
Crispy flour tortillas, mixed green salad, chicken fajita, tomatoes, guacamole, cheese, and choice of homemade dressing
|Chicken Fajita Enchiladas
|$14.00
Mesquite grilled chicken, jack cheese, and fresh guacamole
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Serranos
1900 E Whitestone BlvD, Cedar Park
FRENCH FRIES
Chilaquiles Factory
200 Buttercup Creek Blvd. ste 130, Cedar Park
|Quesadillas Chicken Fajitas
|$13.99
Flour tortillas ﬁ filled with chicken fajita and Mozzarella cheese. Served with guacamole sour cream and pico de gallo
|Nachos Chicken Fajitas
|$13.99
Corn tortilla chips topped with beans, cheese, and chicken fajita. Served with guacamole, sour cream, jalapeños, and tomatoes.
|Fajitas Chicken(1)
|$17.99
All fajita plates are served with your choice of beans (refried, black or charro style), rice, pico de gallo, guacamole and mixed cheese.