Hummus in Cedar Park
Cedar Park restaurants that serve hummus
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Levant Cafe & Grill
1320 Cypress Creek Road, #105, Cedar Park
Hummus
Jalapeno hummus
Hummus & Pita Plate
$10.00
Napa Flats Wood-Fired Kitchen
9912, TULSA
GARLIC HUMMUS
$10.00
Roasted garlic hummus topped with feta cheese and kalamata olives. Served with flat bread, carrots, cucumbers.
Red Horn Coffee House & Brewing Co.
13010 W Parmer Ln,Ste 800, Cedar Park
Red Pepper Hummus (w/ cucumber and pretzels)
$6.50
Housemade Roasted Red Pepper Hummus || Cucumbers || Pretzels