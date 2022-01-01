Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in Cedar Park

Cedar Park restaurants
Cedar Park restaurants that serve hummus

Levant Cafe & Grill image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Levant Cafe & Grill

1320 Cypress Creek Road, #105, Cedar Park

Avg 4.7 (1429 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hummus
Jalapeno hummus
Hummus & Pita Plate$10.00
More about Levant Cafe & Grill
Item pic

 

Napa Flats Wood-Fired Kitchen

9912, TULSA

No reviews yet
Takeout
GARLIC HUMMUS$10.00
Roasted garlic hummus topped with feta cheese and kalamata olives. Served with flat bread, carrots, cucumbers.
More about Napa Flats Wood-Fired Kitchen
Item pic

 

Red Horn Coffee House & Brewing Co.

13010 W Parmer Ln,Ste 800, Cedar Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Red Pepper Hummus (w/ cucumber and pretzels)$6.50
Housemade Roasted Red Pepper Hummus || Cucumbers || Pretzels
More about Red Horn Coffee House & Brewing Co.
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen image

 

The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen

1310 E. Whitestone Blvd #500, Cedar Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hummus Plate$14.00
creamy hummus, roasted black garlic, chile oil, crudite, flatbread, crisy chickpeas, whipped herb feta (Vegetarian)
More about The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen

