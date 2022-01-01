Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Omelettes in Cedar Park

Go
Cedar Park restaurants
Toast

Cedar Park restaurants that serve omelettes

Item pic

GRILL

Mouton's Bistro & Bar

1821 S. Lakeline Blvd, Cedar Park

Avg 4.3 (836 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Texas Omelette$13.99
A four egg omelet stuffed with bacon, sausage, ham, potatoes, jalapeños, and pepper jack cheese smothered in country gravy.
Gardener Omelette$9.99
Bell pepper, onion, mushroom, tomato, spinach, and Swiss cheese.
Moody's Omelette$10.99
Sausage, jalapeño, bell pepper, onion,
mushroom, tomato, spinach, and pepper-jack cheese.
More about Mouton's Bistro & Bar
Serranos image

 

Serranos

11100 Pecan Park Blvd., Cedar Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Serranos Omelette$11.00
Fresh tomatoes, onions, serranos, chile con queso, and avocado
More about Serranos
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Cajun Skillet (512)243-5290

251 N. Bell Blvd Suite 101, Cedar Park

Avg 5 (48 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Magnolia Omelette$14.00
OMELETTE FILLED WITH JAMBALAYA, TOPPED WITH A SPINACH PARM CHEESE SAUCE, BLACKENED SHRIMP, SERVED WITH HOMEFRIES
More about Cajun Skillet (512)243-5290
Glorias Cafe & Bakery image

 

Glorias Cafe & Bakery

1201 N Lakeline blvrd 900, Cedar Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cheese Omelette$9.75
Gloria's Omelette$11.99
Fajita Omelette$13.99
More about Glorias Cafe & Bakery
Serranos image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Serranos

1900 E Whitestone BlvD, Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (2402 reviews)
Takeout
Serranos Omelette$11.00
Fresh tomatoes, onions, serranos, chile con queso, and avocado
More about Serranos
Aleida's Latin Food Restaurant image

 

Aleida's Latin Food Restaurant

2011 Little Elm Trail #106, cedar park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Omelette Seafood$16.99
More about Aleida's Latin Food Restaurant
Los Reyes Mexican Grill image

 

Los Reyes Mexican Grill

251 N. Bell Boulevard Ste 111B, Cedar Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Omelette
More about Los Reyes Mexican Grill
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Chilaquiles Factory

200 Buttercup Creek Blvd. ste 130, Cedar Park

Avg 4.2 (182 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Veggie Omelette$10.99
Three eggs omelet stuffed with spinach, tomato, onion, mushrooms and monterrey jack cheese, topped with ranchero sauce served with breakfast potatoes and refried beans. choice of tortillas or toast.
More about Chilaquiles Factory

Browse other tasty dishes in Cedar Park

Pork Belly

Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Chicken Pasta

Carrot Cake

Patty Melts

Egg Benedict

Collard Greens

Penne

Map

More near Cedar Park to explore

Austin

Avg 4.4 (826 restaurants)

Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Leander

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Pflugerville

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Liberty Hill

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Taylor

Avg 5 (11 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Spicewood

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Austin

Avg 4.4 (826 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (75 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (330 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (340 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston