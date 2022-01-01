Omelettes in Cedar Park
Cedar Park restaurants that serve omelettes
More about Mouton's Bistro & Bar
GRILL
Mouton's Bistro & Bar
1821 S. Lakeline Blvd, Cedar Park
|Texas Omelette
|$13.99
A four egg omelet stuffed with bacon, sausage, ham, potatoes, jalapeños, and pepper jack cheese smothered in country gravy.
|Gardener Omelette
|$9.99
Bell pepper, onion, mushroom, tomato, spinach, and Swiss cheese.
|Moody's Omelette
|$10.99
Sausage, jalapeño, bell pepper, onion,
mushroom, tomato, spinach, and pepper-jack cheese.
More about Serranos
Serranos
11100 Pecan Park Blvd., Cedar Park
|Serranos Omelette
|$11.00
Fresh tomatoes, onions, serranos, chile con queso, and avocado
More about Cajun Skillet (512)243-5290
FRENCH FRIES
Cajun Skillet (512)243-5290
251 N. Bell Blvd Suite 101, Cedar Park
|Magnolia Omelette
|$14.00
OMELETTE FILLED WITH JAMBALAYA, TOPPED WITH A SPINACH PARM CHEESE SAUCE, BLACKENED SHRIMP, SERVED WITH HOMEFRIES
More about Glorias Cafe & Bakery
Glorias Cafe & Bakery
1201 N Lakeline blvrd 900, Cedar Park
|Cheese Omelette
|$9.75
|Gloria's Omelette
|$11.99
|Fajita Omelette
|$13.99
More about Serranos
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Serranos
1900 E Whitestone BlvD, Cedar Park
|Serranos Omelette
|$11.00
Fresh tomatoes, onions, serranos, chile con queso, and avocado
More about Aleida's Latin Food Restaurant
Aleida's Latin Food Restaurant
2011 Little Elm Trail #106, cedar park
|Omelette Seafood
|$16.99
More about Los Reyes Mexican Grill
Los Reyes Mexican Grill
251 N. Bell Boulevard Ste 111B, Cedar Park
|Omelette
More about Chilaquiles Factory
FRENCH FRIES
Chilaquiles Factory
200 Buttercup Creek Blvd. ste 130, Cedar Park
|Veggie Omelette
|$10.99
Three eggs omelet stuffed with spinach, tomato, onion, mushrooms and monterrey jack cheese, topped with ranchero sauce served with breakfast potatoes and refried beans. choice of tortillas or toast.