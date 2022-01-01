Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rangoon in Cedar Park

Cedar Park restaurants
Cedar Park restaurants that serve rangoon

Cocky Teriyaki

200 Buttercup Creek Blvd, Cedar Park

Rangoons (Vegetarian)$5.99
These Rangoons are filled with cream cheese, green onion, and garlic. You get 5 large Rangoons, served with a side of Sweet Chili Sauce. Great for an appetizer or desert. Also, a vegetarian option.
Cream Cheese Rangoons$5.99
Five giant Rangoons filled with Cream Cheese. The wontons are shaped into little hats and deep fried. These are then served with a sweet chili sauce. This is a house favorite.
Zao’s Chinese Kitchen

1540 Cypress Creek Rd., Cedar Park

Blue Crab Rangoon$8.95
Real blue crab meat, sallions and cream cheese filled crispy wontons.
