Rangoon in Cedar Park

More about Cocky Teriyaki
Cocky Teriyaki
200 Buttercup Creek Blvd, Cedar Park
|Rangoons (Vegetarian)
|$5.99
These Rangoons are filled with cream cheese, green onion, and garlic. You get 5 large Rangoons, served with a side of Sweet Chili Sauce. Great for an appetizer or desert. Also, a vegetarian option.
|Cream Cheese Rangoons
|$5.99
Five giant Rangoons filled with Cream Cheese. The wontons are shaped into little hats and deep fried. These are then served with a sweet chili sauce. This is a house favorite.