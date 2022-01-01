Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry puffs in Centreville

Centreville restaurants that serve curry puffs

Item pic

 

OCha Thai Kitchen & Cafe

5037 Westfields Blvd, Centreville, VA, 20120

Avg 4.5 (763 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Curry Puffs$8.95
(Ingredients can’t be removed or substituted) Curry Puff pastry filled with sweet potato, white potato, onion and yellow curry powder served with cucumber dressing (3pcs)
Chicken Curry Puffs$8.95
(Ingredients can’t be removed or substituted) Curry Puff pastry filled with chicken, sweet potato, white potato, onion and yellow curry powder served with cucumber dressing (3pcs)
More about OCha Thai Kitchen & Cafe
Banner pic

 

Soy Poke & Noodle Bar - 14240C Centreville Sq

14240C Centreville Sq, Centreville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Curry Puffs$7.49
Flaky pastry puffs stuffed with sweet potatoes, onion, carrots, curry powder, and seasonings
Veggies: Added peas
Chicken: Added chicken
More about Soy Poke & Noodle Bar - 14240C Centreville Sq

