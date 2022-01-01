Curry in Centreville
OCha Thai Kitchen & Cafe
5037 Westfields Blvd, Centreville, VA, 20120
|Green Curry
|$12.95
Thai green chili paste, bamboo shoot, eggplants, bell pepper, basil leaves with coconut milk. Served with jasmine rice. Medium Spicy. (Please note that Curries cannot be made totally non-spicy)
|Red Curry
|$12.95
Thai red chili paste, bamboo shoot, basil leaves and bell pepper with coconut milk. Served with jasmine rice. Medium Spicy. (Please note that Curries cannot be made totally non-spicy)
|Lunch Red Curry
|$10.95
Thai red chili paste, bamboo shoot, basil leaves and bell pepper with coconut milk. Served with Thai jasmine rice. Medium Spicy. (Please note that Curries cannot be made totally non-spicy)