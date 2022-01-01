Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Centreville

Go
Centreville restaurants
Toast

Centreville restaurants that serve curry

Choong Man Chicken image

 

Choong Man Chicken

6349 multiplex Drive, Centreville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Curry Sm$1.00
More about Choong Man Chicken
Item pic

 

OCha Thai Kitchen & Cafe

5037 Westfields Blvd, Centreville, VA, 20120

Avg 4.5 (763 reviews)
Takeout
Green Curry$12.95
Thai green chili paste, bamboo shoot, eggplants, bell pepper, basil leaves with coconut milk. Served with jasmine rice. Medium Spicy. (Please note that Curries cannot be made totally non-spicy)
Red Curry$12.95
Thai red chili paste, bamboo shoot, basil leaves and bell pepper with coconut milk. Served with jasmine rice. Medium Spicy. (Please note that Curries cannot be made totally non-spicy)
Lunch Red Curry$10.95
Thai red chili paste, bamboo shoot, basil leaves and bell pepper with coconut milk. Served with Thai jasmine rice. Medium Spicy. (Please note that Curries cannot be made totally non-spicy)
More about OCha Thai Kitchen & Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Centreville

Cheese Fries

Chicken Soup

Chili

Garlic Chicken

Waffles

Calamari

Coleslaw

Sweet Potato Fries

Map

More near Centreville to explore

Fairfax

Avg 4.3 (54 restaurants)

Vienna

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Manassas

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Sterling

Avg 4.7 (24 restaurants)

Chantilly

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Reston

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Herndon

Avg 3.8 (13 restaurants)

Clifton

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (634 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (341 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (844 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1354 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (159 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (405 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston