Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Centreville

Go
Centreville restaurants
Toast

Centreville restaurants that serve chili

BBQ Chicken & Beer image

KOREAN BBQ • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

BBQ Chicken & Beer

14109 Saint Germain Drive, Centreville

Avg 4.5 (1030 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
White Chicken Chili w/ Cilantro Soup w/ Biscuit$9.95
Slow-simmered chicken and white beans in a roux-thickened chicken stock with tangy sour cream, green bell peppers, chopped cilantro and Southwestern spices
White Chicken Chili w/ Cilantro Soup$8.95
Slow-simmered chicken and white beans in a roux-thickened chicken stock with tangy sour cream, green bell peppers, chopped cilantro and Southwestern spices
More about BBQ Chicken & Beer
OCha Thai Kitchen & Cafe image

 

OCha Thai Kitchen & Cafe

5037 Westfields Blvd, Centreville, VA, 20120

Avg 4.5 (763 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Fishsauce
Chili Paste
Chili Vinegar
More about OCha Thai Kitchen & Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Centreville

Garlic Chicken

Coleslaw

Cake

Mac And Cheese

Cheese Fries

Crispy Chicken

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Soup

Map

More near Centreville to explore

Fairfax

Avg 4.3 (54 restaurants)

Vienna

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Manassas

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Sterling

Avg 4.7 (24 restaurants)

Chantilly

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Reston

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Herndon

Avg 3.8 (13 restaurants)

Clifton

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (634 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (341 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (844 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1354 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (159 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (405 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston