Chicken curry in Centreville
Centreville restaurants that serve chicken curry
More about Choong Man Chicken - Centreville
Choong Man Chicken - Centreville
6349 multiplex Drive, Centreville
|Curry Snow Onion Chicken (카레스노우온니온)🌶🌶
|$17.99
Crispy fried chicken topped with sliced onions and smothered in Signature Golden Curry sauce.
***Onion and Sauce will be in separate containers for take out orders***
More about OCha Thai Kitchen & Cafe
OCha Thai Kitchen & Cafe
5037 Westfields Boulevard, Centreville
|Crispy Chicken with Panang Curry
|$16.95
Battered fried chicken with Panang Curry sauce: Thai red chili paste with a nutty peanut flavor, Thai basil leave, bell pepper, broccoli with coconut milk. Medium Spicy. (Please note that curries cannot be made totally non-spicy)
|Crispy Chicken with Red Curry
|$16.95
Battered fried chicken with Red Curry sauce: Thai red chili paste, bamboo shoot, Thai basil leaves and bell pepper with coconut milk. Medium Spicy. (Please note that Curries cannot be made totally non-spicy.)
|Crispy Chicken with Green Curry
|$16.95
Battered fried chicken with Green Curry sauce: Thai green chili paste, Coconut milk, Bamboo shoot, Eggplants, basil leaves, bell pepper served with jasmine rice. Medium Spicy. (Please note that curries cannot be made totally non-spicy)