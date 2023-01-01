Chicken curry in Centreville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Choong Man Chicken - Centreville

6349 multiplex Drive, Centreville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Curry Snow Onion Chicken (카레스노우온니온)🌶🌶$17.99
Crispy fried chicken topped with sliced onions and smothered in Signature Golden Curry sauce.
***Onion and Sauce will be in separate containers for take out orders***
More about Choong Man Chicken - Centreville
Item pic

 

OCha Thai Kitchen & Cafe

5037 Westfields Boulevard, Centreville

Avg 4.5 (763 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken with Panang Curry$16.95
Battered fried chicken with Panang Curry sauce: Thai red chili paste with a nutty peanut flavor, Thai basil leave, bell pepper, broccoli with coconut milk. Medium Spicy. (Please note that curries cannot be made totally non-spicy)
Crispy Chicken with Red Curry$16.95
Battered fried chicken with Red Curry sauce: Thai red chili paste, bamboo shoot, Thai basil leaves and bell pepper with coconut milk. Medium Spicy. (Please note that Curries cannot be made totally non-spicy.)
Crispy Chicken with Green Curry$16.95
Battered fried chicken with Green Curry sauce: Thai green chili paste, Coconut milk, Bamboo shoot, Eggplants, basil leaves, bell pepper served with jasmine rice. Medium Spicy. (Please note that curries cannot be made totally non-spicy)
More about OCha Thai Kitchen & Cafe

