Fried rice in Centreville
Centreville restaurants that serve fried rice
KOREAN BBQ • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
BBQ Chicken & Beer
14109 Saint Germain Drive, Centreville
|Kimchi Fried Rice
|$12.95
This homey Korean fried rice dish features grilled chicken, kimchi, crispy onions,
and sunny-side up egg
OCha Thai Kitchen & Cafe
5037 Westfields Blvd, Centreville, VA, 20120
|Lunch Thai Fried Rice
|$9.95
Jasmine rice, egg, Chinese broccoli, tomatoes, onions and cucumber. Not Spicy.
|Lunch Spicy Basil Fried Rice
|$9.95
Jasmine rice, Thai basil leaves, bell pepper and onions. Medium Spicy. (Drink is not included)
|Tom Yum Fried Rice
|$12.95
Jasmine rice, mushrooms, onion, cilantro and lime with spicy and sour lemongrass paste. Medium Spicy.
(Please note that Tom Yum Fried Rice cannot be made totally non-spicy and the lemongrass paste cannot be removed)