Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Centreville

Go
Centreville restaurants
Toast

Centreville restaurants that serve fried rice

BBQ Chicken & Beer image

KOREAN BBQ • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

BBQ Chicken & Beer

14109 Saint Germain Drive, Centreville

Avg 4.5 (1030 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kimchi Fried Rice$12.95
This homey Korean fried rice dish features grilled chicken, kimchi, crispy onions,
and sunny-side up egg
More about BBQ Chicken & Beer
Item pic

 

OCha Thai Kitchen & Cafe

5037 Westfields Blvd, Centreville, VA, 20120

Avg 4.5 (763 reviews)
Takeout
Lunch Thai Fried Rice$9.95
Jasmine rice, egg, Chinese broccoli, tomatoes, onions and cucumber. Not Spicy.
Lunch Spicy Basil Fried Rice$9.95
Jasmine rice, Thai basil leaves, bell pepper and onions. Medium Spicy. (Drink is not included)
Tom Yum Fried Rice$12.95
Jasmine rice, mushrooms, onion, cilantro and lime with spicy and sour lemongrass paste. Medium Spicy.
(Please note that Tom Yum Fried Rice cannot be made totally non-spicy and the lemongrass paste cannot be removed)
More about OCha Thai Kitchen & Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Centreville

Crispy Chicken

Curry

Sweet Potato Fries

Cake

Chicken Salad

Chicken Tenders

Cheesecake

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Centreville to explore

Fairfax

Avg 4.3 (54 restaurants)

Vienna

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Manassas

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Sterling

Avg 4.7 (24 restaurants)

Chantilly

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Reston

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Herndon

Avg 3.8 (13 restaurants)

Clifton

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (634 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (341 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (844 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1354 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (159 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (405 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston