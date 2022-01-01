Sticky rice in Centreville
OCha Thai Kitchen & Cafe
5037 Westfields Blvd, Centreville, VA, 20120
|Mango Sticky Rice w/ Pumpkin Crème brûlée
|$9.75
🎃 Made-in-House Pumpkin Crème Brûlée (Egg, Pumpkin Puree, Milk, Spices, Cream) served with sweet sticky rice, sweet coconut sauce with fresh mango 🥭
|Sweet Sticky Rice
|$3.50
Sweet coconut sticky rice with sweet coconut sauce.
|Durian Sticky Rice Smoothie
|$7.25
Sweet sticky rice with sweet coconut sauce topped with milky real durian smoothie. (please note, this beverage is blended with ice; some separation may occur)