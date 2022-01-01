Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sticky rice in Centreville

Centreville restaurants
Centreville restaurants that serve sticky rice

OCha Thai Kitchen & Cafe

5037 Westfields Blvd, Centreville, VA, 20120

Avg 4.5 (763 reviews)
Takeout
Mango Sticky Rice w/ Pumpkin Crème brûlée$9.75
🎃 Made-in-House Pumpkin Crème Brûlée (Egg, Pumpkin Puree, Milk, Spices, Cream) served with sweet sticky rice, sweet coconut sauce with fresh mango 🥭
Sweet Sticky Rice$3.50
Sweet coconut sticky rice with sweet coconut sauce.
Durian Sticky Rice Smoothie$7.25
Sweet sticky rice with sweet coconut sauce topped with milky real durian smoothie. (please note, this beverage is blended with ice; some separation may occur)
Soy Poke & Noodle Bar - 14240C Centreville Sq

14240C Centreville Sq, Centreville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Coconut Sticky Rice & Thai Custard$4.99
Sweet sticky rice topped with Thai custard and drizzled with sweet coconut sauce.
