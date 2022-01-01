Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Centreville

Centreville restaurants
Centreville restaurants that serve waffles

BBQ Chicken & Beer image

KOREAN BBQ • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

BBQ Chicken & Beer

14109 Saint Germain Drive, Centreville

Avg 4.5 (1030 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Chicken & Waffle$7.45
The classic combo made kid0friendly for your little ones. Comes with two chicken strips, syrup, and a side of whipped cream
Chicken Waffle Sandwich$14.95
Enjoy the perfect combo of crunchy, tender chicken sandwiched between two warm waffles and a savory onion and bacon topping
Chicken Waffle Sandwich Platter$15.95
Crunchy, tender chicken sandwiched between two waffles and a savory onion and bacon topping. Comes with 1 Side & Drink.
Choong Man Chicken image

 

Choong Man Chicken

6349 multiplex Drive, Centreville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Waffle Fries$7.00
