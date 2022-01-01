Caesar salad in Chalmette

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French Press Coffee image

 

French Press Coffee

8609 West Judge Perez Dr., Chalmette

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Caesar Salad
More about French Press Coffee
Item pic

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Brewster's

8751 W Judge Perez Dr, Chalmette

Avg 4.3 (652 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Caesar Salad$15.89
Romaine lettuce topped with a 8 ounce salmon, Parmesan cheese and croutons.
-Dressing served on the side
Dinner Caesar Salad$3.99
A small salad with Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese and croutons
Shrimp Caesar Salad$12.69
Romaine lettuce topped with a half pound of fried shrimp, Parmesan cheese and croutons.
-Dressing is served on the side
More about Brewster's

