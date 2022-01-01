Caesar salad in Chalmette
Chalmette restaurants that serve caesar salad
More about Brewster's
Brewster's
8751 W Judge Perez Dr, Chalmette
|Salmon Caesar Salad
|$15.89
Romaine lettuce topped with a 8 ounce salmon, Parmesan cheese and croutons.
-Dressing served on the side
|Dinner Caesar Salad
|$3.99
A small salad with Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese and croutons
|Shrimp Caesar Salad
|$12.69
Romaine lettuce topped with a half pound of fried shrimp, Parmesan cheese and croutons.
-Dressing is served on the side