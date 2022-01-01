Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Chalmette

Chalmette restaurants
Chalmette restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Brewster's

8751 W Judge Perez Dr, Chalmette

Avg 4.3 (652 reviews)
Chicken Breast Sandwich$8.29
8 ounce chicken breast dressed with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and mayo. Choose any one of our bun options: white, wheat, sourdough or jalapeno cheddar.
Chicken Strips Sandwich$6.99
Chicken strips dressed with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and mayo. Choose one of our bun options: white, wheat, sourdough, or jalapeno cheddar.
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • DONUTS

Gerald's Burgers & Donuts

2101 E Judge Perez Dr, Chalmette

Avg 4.1 (675 reviews)
chicken sandwich^$11.99
