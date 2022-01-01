Cake in Chambersburg
Chambersburg restaurants that serve cake
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Del Sol
438 Gateway Ave, Chambersburg
|ULTIMATE CHOCOLATE CAKE
|$6.50
rich chocolate butter cake | layered with chocolate decadence | chocolate mousse | ganache
GearHouse Brewing
253 Grant Street, Chambersburg
|Perfect Date Red Velvet Cake 16oz/Can
|$6.50
Pastry Ale
Made with cocoa nibs, lactose, vanilla & lactic acid for a rich, sweet, dessert style ale.
ABV: 8.0% / IBU: 25
PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL
Rosalies Grill
1901 Scotland Ave, Chambersburg
|Lemon Italian Creme Cake
|$5.00
A slice of delicate lemon cake, perfect to complement our pasta dinners!
The Orchards Restaurant & RELAX Lounge
1580 Orchard Dr, Chambersburg
|Sand: Broiled Crab Cake
|$19.00
served with Old Bay, tartar sauce, lettuce and tomato on a kaiser roll
|Carrot Cake
|$8.00
FRENCH FRIES
Hickory Ridge Restaurant
3875 Philadelphia Ave, Chambersburg
|Crab Cake Sand
|$12.99
|Crab Cake Dinner
|$19.99
|haddock and crab cake
|$18.99
Teto's Tex-Mex BBQ
44 Sunny Ln, Chambersburg
|Cheese Cake
|$5.99
A slice of awesome Cheesecake to satisfy the sweet tooth.