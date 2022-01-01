Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Chambersburg

Chambersburg restaurants
Toast

Chambersburg restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Del Sol

438 Gateway Ave, Chambersburg

Avg 4.7 (1959 reviews)
Takeout
ULTIMATE CHOCOLATE CAKE$6.50
rich chocolate butter cake | layered with chocolate decadence | chocolate mousse | ganache
More about Cafe Del Sol
GearHouse Brewing image

 

GearHouse Brewing

253 Grant Street, Chambersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Perfect Date Red Velvet Cake 16oz/Can$6.50
Pastry Ale
Made with cocoa nibs, lactose, vanilla & lactic acid for a rich, sweet, dessert style ale.
ABV: 8.0% / IBU: 25
More about GearHouse Brewing
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL

Rosalies Grill

1901 Scotland Ave, Chambersburg

Avg 4.2 (117 reviews)
Takeout
Lemon Italian Creme Cake$5.00
A slice of delicate lemon cake, perfect to complement our pasta dinners!
More about Rosalies Grill
Banner pic

 

The Orchards Restaurant & RELAX Lounge

1580 Orchard Dr, Chambersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sand: Broiled Crab Cake$19.00
served with Old Bay, tartar sauce, lettuce and tomato on a kaiser roll
Carrot Cake$8.00
More about The Orchards Restaurant & RELAX Lounge
Hickory Ridge Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Hickory Ridge Restaurant

3875 Philadelphia Ave, Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (1140 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake Sand$12.99
Crab Cake Dinner$19.99
haddock and crab cake$18.99
More about Hickory Ridge Restaurant
Teto's Tex-Mex BBQ image

 

Teto's Tex-Mex BBQ

44 Sunny Ln, Chambersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Cake$5.99
A slice of awesome Cheesecake to satisfy the sweet tooth.
More about Teto's Tex-Mex BBQ
Restaurant banner

 

PAT CARLA'S III

920 South Main St, Chambersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lava Cake$4.99
More about PAT CARLA'S III

