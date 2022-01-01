Club sandwiches in Chandler
Chandler restaurants that serve club sandwiches
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Pedal Haus Brewery
95 W Boston St, Chandler
|Classic Club Sandwich
|$14.00
smoked ham, turkey, bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo served on fresh baked sourdough
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Fat Willy's
4850 S Gilbert Rd, Chandler
|Pub Club Sandwich
|$13.00
The Parlay Kitchen + Cocktails
1245 S. Price Rd. #1, Chandler
|Turkey Club Sandwich
|$13.00