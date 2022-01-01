Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Chandler

Chandler restaurants
Chandler restaurants that serve curry

Charm Thai Cuisine image

 

Charm Thai Cuisine

11 W Boston St, Chandler

Avg 4.3 (1096 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kabocha Pumpkin Curry$15.00
Roasted Duck Red Curry$28.00
Yellow Curry$14.00
More about Charm Thai Cuisine
Tott's Asian Diner image

 

Tott's Asian Diner

4030 W Ray Rd, Chandler

Avg 4.5 (4358 reviews)
Takeout
Green Curry$11.50
Singapore curry with eggplant, tofu, green and red bell pepper, onion, broccoli and mushroom.
(CAN NOT BE MADE NOT SPICY)
Bangkok Curry$11.50
(Red Curry) Eggplant, tofu, green and red bell pepper, onion, long beans and mushroom.
(CAN NOT BE MADE NOT SPICY)
Panang Curry$11.50
Yellow curry with eggplant, tofu, green and red bell pepper, onion, long beans and mushrooms.
(CAN NOT BE MADE NOT SPICY)
More about Tott's Asian Diner
Massaman Curry image

NOODLES

Thai Chili 2 Go

2895 South Alma School Rd., Chandler

Avg 4.6 (3714 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Massaman Curry$11.00
Coconut milk, spicy curry paste, potatoes, carrots, onions, and bell pepper.
Side of Curry$5.00
Choice of one of our five curry sauces.
Panang Curry$11.00
Coconut milk, basil, bell peppers, and Panang curry paste.
More about Thai Chili 2 Go
Thai Basil Chandler image

FRENCH FRIES

Thai Basil Chandler

4929 W Chandler Blvd, Chandler

Avg 4.2 (404 reviews)
Takeout
Panang Curry$14.00
Yellow Curry$14.00
L - Panang Curry$11.00
More about Thai Basil Chandler

