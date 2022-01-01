Curry in Chandler
Chandler restaurants that serve curry
More about Charm Thai Cuisine
Charm Thai Cuisine
11 W Boston St, Chandler
|Kabocha Pumpkin Curry
|$15.00
|Roasted Duck Red Curry
|$28.00
|Yellow Curry
|$14.00
More about Tott's Asian Diner
Tott's Asian Diner
4030 W Ray Rd, Chandler
|Green Curry
|$11.50
Singapore curry with eggplant, tofu, green and red bell pepper, onion, broccoli and mushroom.
(CAN NOT BE MADE NOT SPICY)
|Bangkok Curry
|$11.50
(Red Curry) Eggplant, tofu, green and red bell pepper, onion, long beans and mushroom.
(CAN NOT BE MADE NOT SPICY)
|Panang Curry
|$11.50
Yellow curry with eggplant, tofu, green and red bell pepper, onion, long beans and mushrooms.
(CAN NOT BE MADE NOT SPICY)
More about Thai Chili 2 Go
NOODLES
Thai Chili 2 Go
2895 South Alma School Rd., Chandler
|Massaman Curry
|$11.00
Coconut milk, spicy curry paste, potatoes, carrots, onions, and bell pepper.
|Side of Curry
|$5.00
Choice of one of our five curry sauces.
|Panang Curry
|$11.00
Coconut milk, basil, bell peppers, and Panang curry paste.