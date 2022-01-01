Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Chantilly

Chantilly restaurants
Chantilly restaurants that serve tacos

Willard's Real Pit BBQ image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Willard's Real Pit BBQ

4300 Chantilly Shopping Center 703-488-9970, Chantilly

Avg 3.9 (1106 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
(2) Chicken Soft Taco Combo w 2 sides$8.99
(2) soft pulled chicken tacos, topped w/pico, shredded lettuce & cabbage and salsa roja. Sour cream on side. Fresh avocado for an additional $1.00. Served with choice of two sides.
(2) Brisket Soft Taco Combo w 2/sides$9.99
(2) soft beef brisket tacos, topped w/pico, shredded lettuce & cabbage and salsa roja. Sour cream on side. Fresh avocado for an additional $1.00. Served with choice of two sides.
Pulled Chicken Soft Taco w/Avocado$3.79
Same as above, with the addition of fresh avocado.
More about Willard's Real Pit BBQ
Pueblos Tex-Mex Grill image

FRENCH FRIES

Pueblos Tex-Mex Grill

14337 Newbrook Drive, Chantilly

Avg 3.6 (46 reviews)
Takeout
Tacos Al Carbon$18.00
Flour tortillas rolled with your choice of grilled steak or chicken. Served with cebollines (scallions), guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream. Accompanied by Mexican rice and frijoles a la charra.
Tacos Tejanos$16.00
Three homemade crispy tacos
filled with ground beef or shredded
chicken topped with lettuce and
Monterrey jack cheese. Served with
a side of Mexican rice, and refried
beans.
Fish Tacos$18.00
Grilled tilapia strips prepared with the chef's special seasoning. Topped with cabbage and pico de gallo. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans and homemade salsa.
More about Pueblos Tex-Mex Grill

