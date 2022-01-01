Tacos in Chantilly
Chantilly restaurants that serve tacos
More about Willard's Real Pit BBQ
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Willard's Real Pit BBQ
4300 Chantilly Shopping Center 703-488-9970, Chantilly
|(2) Chicken Soft Taco Combo w 2 sides
|$8.99
(2) soft pulled chicken tacos, topped w/pico, shredded lettuce & cabbage and salsa roja. Sour cream on side. Fresh avocado for an additional $1.00. Served with choice of two sides.
|(2) Brisket Soft Taco Combo w 2/sides
|$9.99
(2) soft beef brisket tacos, topped w/pico, shredded lettuce & cabbage and salsa roja. Sour cream on side. Fresh avocado for an additional $1.00. Served with choice of two sides.
|Pulled Chicken Soft Taco w/Avocado
|$3.79
Same as above, with the addition of fresh avocado.
More about Pueblos Tex-Mex Grill
FRENCH FRIES
Pueblos Tex-Mex Grill
14337 Newbrook Drive, Chantilly
|Tacos Al Carbon
|$18.00
Flour tortillas rolled with your choice of grilled steak or chicken. Served with cebollines (scallions), guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream. Accompanied by Mexican rice and frijoles a la charra.
|Tacos Tejanos
|$16.00
Three homemade crispy tacos
filled with ground beef or shredded
chicken topped with lettuce and
Monterrey jack cheese. Served with
a side of Mexican rice, and refried
beans.
|Fish Tacos
|$18.00
Grilled tilapia strips prepared with the chef's special seasoning. Topped with cabbage and pico de gallo. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans and homemade salsa.