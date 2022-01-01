Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in NoDa

NoDa restaurants
NoDa restaurants that serve cake

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Haberdish

3106 N. Davidson St, Charlotte

Avg 4.6 (1642 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp & Grit Cakes$16.00
anson mills pan fried grit cakes, pan seared shrimp, edwards ham, pickled collard greens, maple chipotle sauce
contains: shellfish, pork, and dairy
Brown Butter Pound Cake$13.00
toasted, cream cheese whip, seasonal fruit
contains: dairy and eggs
More about Haberdish
Crêpe Cellar, Growlers, & Reigning Doughnuts image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • CREPES

Ever Andalo, Growlers, & Reigning Doughnuts

3116 N Davidson St, Charlotte

Avg 4.6 (462 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake Benedict$18.00
Lump Meat Crab Cake, Poached Duck Egg, Sautéed, Swiss Chard, Hollandaise over Scratch-Made Biscuit with Local Sprouts
More about Ever Andalo, Growlers, & Reigning Doughnuts
Item pic

SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Amelie's French Bakery

136 East 36th Street, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (3925 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tea Cake$2.00
A gluten free miniature cake made from baked almond cream and topped with our seasonal flavors:
Almond, Peanut Butter Banana, and Lemon
More about Amelie's French Bakery

