Cake in NoDa
NoDa restaurants that serve cake
More about Haberdish
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Haberdish
3106 N. Davidson St, Charlotte
|Shrimp & Grit Cakes
|$16.00
anson mills pan fried grit cakes, pan seared shrimp, edwards ham, pickled collard greens, maple chipotle sauce
contains: shellfish, pork, and dairy
|Brown Butter Pound Cake
|$13.00
toasted, cream cheese whip, seasonal fruit
contains: dairy and eggs
More about Ever Andalo, Growlers, & Reigning Doughnuts
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • CREPES
Ever Andalo, Growlers, & Reigning Doughnuts
3116 N Davidson St, Charlotte
|Crab Cake Benedict
|$18.00
Lump Meat Crab Cake, Poached Duck Egg, Sautéed, Swiss Chard, Hollandaise over Scratch-Made Biscuit with Local Sprouts