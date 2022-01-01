Chicken salad in NoDa
DIM SUM • RAMEN • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Bao and Broth
1115 N Brevard St Ste 15 Charlotte, NC 28206, Charlotte
|Chicken Salad Bun
|$4.50
Ginger Chicken, Kewpie Mayo, Sesame, Scallions, Cucumbers
SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Amelie's French Bakery
136 East 36th Street, Charlotte
|Amelie's Signature Chicken Salad
|$7.60
Our signature house recipe chicken salad on a classic croissant.
|Jalapeno Cheddar Chicken Salad
|$7.60
Our signature chicken salad mixed with jalapeños and shredded cheddar cheese served on a croissant.