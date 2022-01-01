Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in NoDa

NoDa restaurants
NoDa restaurants that serve chicken salad

DIM SUM • RAMEN • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Bao and Broth

1115 N Brevard St Ste 15 Charlotte, NC 28206, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (406 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Bun$4.50
Ginger Chicken, Kewpie Mayo, Sesame, Scallions, Cucumbers
More about Bao and Broth
SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Amelie's French Bakery

136 East 36th Street, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (3925 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Amelie's Signature Chicken Salad$7.60
Our signature house recipe chicken salad on a classic croissant.
Jalapeno Cheddar Chicken Salad$7.60
Our signature chicken salad mixed with jalapeños and shredded cheddar cheese served on a croissant.
More about Amelie's French Bakery

