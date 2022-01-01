Kale salad in NoDa

Go
NoDa restaurants
Toast

NoDa restaurants that serve kale salad

388fdd3e-c7ce-4c62-9d15-109f3cb87240 image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Haberdish

3106 N. Davidson St, Charlotte

Avg 4.6 (1642 reviews)
Takeout
Kale Salad$7.00
fresh oranges, candied benne seeds, goat cheese, pomegranate molasses dressing
contains: dairy (goat cheese), soy (dressing), and eggs (benne seeds)
More about Haberdish

Browse other tasty dishes in NoDa

Pepperoni Pizza

Chicken Sandwiches

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near NoDa to explore

Elizabeth

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

South Park

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Dilworth

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Steele Creek

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Ballantyne

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Plaza Midwood

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

First Ward

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (139 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston