Tarts in Chattanooga

Chattanooga restaurants
Chattanooga restaurants that serve tarts

Cashew image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Cashew

149 River Street, Chattanooga

Avg 4.7 (795 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lemon Blueberry Tart$5.50
Key Lime Tart$5.50
More about Cashew
Main Street Meats image

HAMBURGERS

Main Street Meats

217 E Main St, Chattanooga

Avg 4.8 (773 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Asparagus tart$12.00
Oyster Mushrooms, Green Garlic Pistou.
More about Main Street Meats

