Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Tarts in
Chattanooga
/
Chattanooga
/
Tarts
Chattanooga restaurants that serve tarts
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Cashew
149 River Street, Chattanooga
Avg 4.7
(795 reviews)
Lemon Blueberry Tart
$5.50
Key Lime Tart
$5.50
More about Cashew
HAMBURGERS
Main Street Meats
217 E Main St, Chattanooga
Avg 4.8
(773 reviews)
Asparagus tart
$12.00
Oyster Mushrooms, Green Garlic Pistou.
More about Main Street Meats
Browse other tasty dishes in Chattanooga
Panna Cotta
Meatloaf
Dumplings
Salad Wrap
Tortas
Steak Fajitas
Egg Sandwiches
Tiramisu
More near Chattanooga to explore
Canton
Avg 4.3
(21 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Cartersville
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Hixson
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Rome
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Ooltewah
Avg 4.1
(6 restaurants)
Tullahoma
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Chickamauga
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Cookeville
Avg 4.7
(11 restaurants)
Huntsville
Avg 4.5
(83 restaurants)
Gadsden
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Knoxville
Avg 4.5
(160 restaurants)
Gainesville
No reviews yet
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(171 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(169 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(143 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(356 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1081 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(432 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston