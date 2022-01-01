Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chelsea restaurants you'll love

Go
Chelsea restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Chelsea

Chelsea's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
American
Scroll right

Must-try Chelsea restaurants

The Grateful Crow image

SUSHI • HAMBURGERS

The Grateful Crow

420 N Main St Suite 100, Chelsea

Avg 4.9 (192 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Las Vegas$12.00
Salmon, Cream Cheese,
Avocado, Flash Fried,
Jalapeños, Spicy
Orange Sauce, Eel Sauce
Rock & Roll$12.00
Mixed Krab, Shrimp,
Avocado, Rolled in
Tempura Flakes,
Eel Sauce
California Tempura$9.00
Krabs Sticks, Cucumber,
Avocado Flashed Topped with Spicy Orange Sauce
More about The Grateful Crow
Thompson's Pizza image

PIZZA • GRILL

Thompson's Pizza

20700 W Old US 12, Chelsea

Avg 4.7 (1310 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Extra Sauce$0.50
Deep Fried Mushrooms$7.99
Small Cheesy Bread Sticks$5.99
More about Thompson's Pizza
Restaurant banner

 

Common Grill

112 South Main Street, Chelsea

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chocolate Pots de Creme$8.00
Warm Caramel, Sea Salt, Whipped Cream
Common Grill Burger$16.00
Creekstone Farms Black Angus Ground Chuck on a Toasted Bun & any of these Toppings: Yellow Cheddar Cheese, Blue Cheese, Jarlsberg Swiss, Mushrooms, Sauteed Red Onions, Bacon. French Fries
Fish Tacos$16.00
Beer Battered Pacific Cod, Napa Cabbage Slaw, Cucumber Citrus Relish, Roasted Tomato-Red Pepper Salsa, Red Pepper Mayo, Warm Flour Tortilla, French Fries
More about Common Grill
Main pic

 

Los Tres Amigos

350 N Main St, Chelsea

No reviews yet
More about Los Tres Amigos

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Chelsea

Pudding

French Fries

Tacos

Bread Pudding

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Chelsea to explore

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (87 restaurants)

Ypsilanti

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Howell

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Northville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Mason

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (87 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (465 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (150 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (252 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (116 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston