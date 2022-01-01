Chicken sandwiches in Chesapeake
Chesapeake restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Winston's Cafe
GRILL
Winston's Cafe
1412 Greenbrier Parkway Suite 133, Chesapeake
|Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$11.00
More about Wicker's Crab Pot Seafood
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Wicker's Crab Pot Seafood
4201 Indian River Rd, Chesapeake
|Chicken Sandwich
|$12.50
More about Off the Hook Seafood & Chophouse
Off the Hook Seafood & Chophouse
500 S Battlefield Blvd, Chesapeake
|OTH Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Grilled, Fried, or Blackened Chicken Breast. Served on a Toasted Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion.
More about The Egg Bistro
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Egg Bistro
501 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake
|Dave's Chicken Sandwich
|$12.99
Lightly seasoned grilled chicken
breast topped with avocado
spread, bacon, sun dried tomatoes,
goat cheese crumbles and Dave's
roasted red pepper cream sauce
|BYO Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99