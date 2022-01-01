Quesadillas in Chesterfield
Mike Duffy's Pub & Grill
1024 Schnucks Woodsmill Plaza, Town and Country
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$14.00
|Kids Quesadilla
|$8.00
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$8.00
Global Quesadilla Company
189 Lamp and Lantern Village, Chesterfield
|New Orleans Quesadilla
|$12.49
Blackened grilled chicken, pico de gallo, thick cut bacon, cheddar & Monterey jack on a flour tortilla, Served with a side of southwest ranch.
|Italian Quesadilla
|$12.49
The classic Italian sandwich, improved. Our flour tortilla smothered with parmesan tomato sauce, Italian Sausage, red onions, red and green pepper blend, swimming in provel and mozzarella.
|Kids Cheese Quesadilla
|$5.49
All Kids’ Quesadillas come with tortilla chips and a drink