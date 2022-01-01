Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Chesterfield

Chesterfield restaurants
Chesterfield restaurants that serve quesadillas

Mike Duffy's Pub & Grill image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Mike Duffy's Pub & Grill

1024 Schnucks Woodsmill Plaza, Town and Country

Avg 4.3 (615 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Quesadilla$14.00
Kids Quesadilla$8.00
Cheese Quesadilla$8.00
More about Mike Duffy's Pub & Grill
Global Quesadilla Company image

 

Global Quesadilla Company

189 Lamp and Lantern Village, Chesterfield

Avg 4.6 (1705 reviews)
Takeout
New Orleans Quesadilla$12.49
Blackened grilled chicken, pico de gallo, thick cut bacon, cheddar & Monterey jack on a flour tortilla, Served with a side of southwest ranch.
Italian Quesadilla$12.49
The classic Italian sandwich, improved. Our flour tortilla smothered with parmesan tomato sauce, Italian Sausage, red onions, red and green pepper blend, swimming in provel and mozzarella.
Kids Cheese Quesadilla$5.49
All Kids’ Quesadillas come with tortilla chips and a drink
More about Global Quesadilla Company

