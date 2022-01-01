Chili in Chesterfield
Chesterfield restaurants that serve chili
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Mike Duffy's Pub & Grill
1024 Schnucks Woodsmill Plaza, Town and Country
|Chili - Bowl
|$7.00
|Chili - Cup
|$4.50
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
EdgeWild Restaurant & Winery
550 Chesterfield Center, Chesterfield
|Chili-Cheddar Grits
|$5.50
Crushed Red - Chesterfield
1684 Clarkson Rd., Chesterfield
|Chili- Bowl
|$7.49
A hearty chili made with premium fresh ground beef, kidney beans, onions, tomatoes, green peppers and a hint of brown sugar.
|Chili- Cup
|$5.99
A hearty chili made with premium fresh ground beef, kidney beans, onions, tomatoes, green peppers and a hint of brown sugar.
Wasabi Sushi Bars
1066 Town and Country Crossing Drive, Town and Country
|Sweet Chili Sauce
|$0.50
|Sweet Chili Sauce
|$0.50
|$0.50
Thai Sawadee
171 Hilltown Village Ctr., Chesterfield
|CDM - Chili Sauce
|Fried Rice - Roasted Chili Shrimp
|$19.00
Sautéed jasmine rice with roasted chili sauce, shrimp, egg, bell peppers, tomato, white onions, basil leaves.
|Fried Tofu with Peanut Chili Sauce
|$11.00
Fried tofu nuggets served with a subtle sweet spicy sauce and crushed peanut
The Corner Pub & Grill
15824 Fountains Plaza dr, Chesterfield
|MIND BLOWING CHILI
|$7.00
Served with shredded cheese & onion.
|MIND BOWLING CHILI
|$7.00
Served with shredded cheese, onions and oyster crackers.
QuesaDons
14100 Clayton Road, Town and Country
|Chili Con Queso
|$10.00
Rich and meaty this queso delivers on flavor. Spiced Ground Beef, Blend of Cheeses, onions, jalapenos, garlic, cream, and secret ingredient Passenger Chili Crisp. Comes with chips and is gluten free.