Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Chesterfield

Go
Chesterfield restaurants
Toast

Chesterfield restaurants that serve chili

Mike Duffy's Pub & Grill image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Mike Duffy's Pub & Grill

1024 Schnucks Woodsmill Plaza, Town and Country

Avg 4.3 (615 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili - Bowl$7.00
Chili - Cup$4.50
More about Mike Duffy's Pub & Grill
EdgeWild Restaurant & Winery image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

EdgeWild Restaurant & Winery

550 Chesterfield Center, Chesterfield

Avg 4.3 (1941 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili-Cheddar Grits$5.50
More about EdgeWild Restaurant & Winery
Item pic

 

Crushed Red - Chesterfield

1684 Clarkson Rd., Chesterfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chili- Bowl$7.49
A hearty chili made with premium fresh ground beef, kidney beans, onions, tomatoes, green peppers and a hint of brown sugar.
Chili- Cup$5.99
A hearty chili made with premium fresh ground beef, kidney beans, onions, tomatoes, green peppers and a hint of brown sugar.
More about Crushed Red - Chesterfield
Wasabi Sushi Bars image

 

Wasabi Sushi Bars

1066 Town and Country Crossing Drive, Town and Country

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sweet Chili Sauce$0.50
Sweet Chili Sauce$0.50
More about Wasabi Sushi Bars
Item pic

 

Thai Sawadee

171 Hilltown Village Ctr., Chesterfield

Avg 3.8 (210 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CDM - Chili Sauce
Fried Rice - Roasted Chili Shrimp$19.00
Sautéed jasmine rice with roasted chili sauce, shrimp, egg, bell peppers, tomato, white onions, basil leaves.
Fried Tofu with Peanut Chili Sauce$11.00
Fried tofu nuggets served with a subtle sweet spicy sauce and crushed peanut
More about Thai Sawadee
The Corner Pub & Grill image

 

The Corner Pub & Grill

15824 Fountains Plaza dr, Chesterfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
MIND BLOWING CHILI$7.00
Served with shredded cheese & onion.
MIND BOWLING CHILI$7.00
Served with shredded cheese, onions and oyster crackers.
More about The Corner Pub & Grill
QuesaDons image

 

QuesaDons

14100 Clayton Road, Town and Country

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili Con Queso$10.00
Rich and meaty this queso delivers on flavor. Spiced Ground Beef, Blend of Cheeses, onions, jalapenos, garlic, cream, and secret ingredient Passenger Chili Crisp. Comes with chips and is gluten free.
More about QuesaDons
The Country Club image

 

The Country Club

288 Lamp And Lantern Village, Town And Country

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cup Of Steak Chili$5.99
Cup of Chili$5.99
A cup of spicy homemade chili under melted cheddar and fresh diced onions
Bowl of Chili$6.99
A bowl of spicy homemade chili under melted cheddar and fresh diced onions
More about The Country Club

Browse other tasty dishes in Chesterfield

Tiramisu

Greek Salad

Carbonara

Teriyaki Chicken

Cinnamon Rolls

Fried Pickles

Grilled Chicken

Paninis

Map

More near Chesterfield to explore

Saint Louis

Avg 4.5 (276 restaurants)

Saint Charles

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Florissant

No reviews yet

O Fallon

No reviews yet

Ballwin

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Saint Peters

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Alton

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Wentzville

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Eureka

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Jacksonville

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Jefferson City

No reviews yet

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Quincy

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Carbondale

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (839 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (224 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (398 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston