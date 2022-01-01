Chopped salad in Edgewater
Edgewater restaurants that serve chopped salad
TACOS
Flaco's Tacos
1116 W. Granville, Chicago
|Southwest Chopped Salad
|$9.95
Grilled chicken breast, avocado, romaine, bacon, Chihuahua
cheese, corn, black beans, and diced tomatoes, topped with crispy tortilla strips,
and a side of spicy ranch.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Lady Gregory's
5260 N Clark St, Chicago
|GF Chopped Salad
|$17.75
Romaine, egg, Nueske bacon, roast chicken, onion, tomato, white cheddar cheese, gluten free croutons, garlic dill dressing.
|Chopped Salad
|$17.25
Romaine, egg, nueske bacon, roast chicken, onion, tomato, white cheddar cheese, whole grain croutons, garlic dill dressing.