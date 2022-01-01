Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped salad in Edgewater

Edgewater restaurants
Edgewater restaurants that serve chopped salad

TACOS

Flaco's Tacos

1116 W. Granville, Chicago

Avg 4 (557 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Southwest Chopped Salad$9.95
Grilled chicken breast, avocado, romaine, bacon, Chihuahua
cheese, corn, black beans, and diced tomatoes, topped with crispy tortilla strips,
and a side of spicy ranch.
More about Flaco's Tacos
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Lady Gregory's

5260 N Clark St, Chicago

Avg 3.8 (2544 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
GF Chopped Salad$17.75
Romaine, egg, Nueske bacon, roast chicken, onion, tomato, white cheddar cheese, gluten free croutons, garlic dill dressing.
Chopped Salad$17.25
Romaine, egg, nueske bacon, roast chicken, onion, tomato, white cheddar cheese, whole grain croutons, garlic dill dressing.
More about Lady Gregory's

