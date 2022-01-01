Chicken sandwiches in Jefferson Park
Jefferson Park restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Vaughan's Pub & Grill
5485 N Northwest Hwy, Chicago
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.75
Grilled chicken, bacon, smashed avocado, tomatoes, arugula, garlic mayo, Swiss cheese, brioche bun
|Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.75
Fried chicken breast, red onion, house made pickles, hot sauce, ghost pepper, arugula, ranch, brioche bun. SPICY!
Colletti's
5707 N Central Ave, Chicago
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$13.95
Served on a brioche bun with smoked bacon and garlic aioli and white cheddar.
