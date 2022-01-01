Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Jefferson Park

Go
Jefferson Park restaurants
Toast

Jefferson Park restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Vaughan's Pub & Grill

5485 N Northwest Hwy, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (93 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.75
Grilled chicken, bacon, smashed avocado, tomatoes, arugula, garlic mayo, Swiss cheese, brioche bun
Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.75
Fried chicken breast, red onion, house made pickles, hot sauce, ghost pepper, arugula, ranch, brioche bun. SPICY!
More about Vaughan's Pub & Grill
Colletti's image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • RIBS • SALADS

Colletti's

5707 N Central Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (934 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$13.95
Served on a brioche bun with smoked bacon and garlic aioli and white cheddar.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$13.95
Perfectly crisp golden-fried breast topped with smoked bacon, garlic aioli, and white cheddar.
More about Colletti's

Browse other tasty dishes in Jefferson Park

Pies

Mac And Cheese

Calamari

Chicken Tenders

French Fries

Grilled Chicken

Sauteed Spinach

Coleslaw

Map

More near Jefferson Park to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

South Loop

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Roscoe Village

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Ukrainian Village

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

West Rogers Park

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Avondale

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (265 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (186 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston