Chips and salsa in Lakeview
Lakeview restaurants that serve chips and salsa
D.S. Tequila Co.
3352 North Halsted, Chicago
|Chips & Salsa Trio
|$9.95
red salsa, salsa verde, and jalapeno ranch with chips
Fernandos Tequila Bar & Restaurant
3450 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Chips & Salsa
|$5.50
House made salsa with tortilla chips
BURRITOS • TACOS
Mixteco Mexican Grill
847 W Belmont Ave, Chicago
|Large Chips & Salsa Fresca
|$5.99
House-made salsa with fresh tomatoes, onions, serranos, fresh cilantro and paired with our authentic tortilla chips.
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Happy Camper
3458 n Clark st, Chicago
|Chips & Salsa
|$6.00
A rich salsa with tortilla chips.
TACOS
Big Star Wrigleyville
3638 N. Clark St., Chicago
|Chips & Salsa
|$5.00
housemade tortilla chips served with salsa rojo & salsa verde.