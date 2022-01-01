Chips and salsa in Lakeview

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lakeview restaurants that serve chips and salsa

D.S. Tequila Co. image

 

D.S. Tequila Co.

3352 North Halsted, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chips & Salsa Trio$9.95
red salsa, salsa verde, and jalapeno ranch with chips
More about D.S. Tequila Co.
a3e7eaf5-d08b-48c3-a31a-d401ea423e40 image

 

Fernandos Tequila Bar & Restaurant

3450 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (234 reviews)
Takeout
Chips & Salsa$5.50
House made salsa with tortilla chips
More about Fernandos Tequila Bar & Restaurant
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS

Mixteco Mexican Grill

847 W Belmont Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (1341 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Large Chips & Salsa Fresca$5.99
House-made salsa with fresh tomatoes, onions, serranos, fresh cilantro and paired with our authentic tortilla chips.
More about Mixteco Mexican Grill
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Happy Camper

3458 n Clark st, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (3812 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chips & Salsa$6.00
A rich salsa with tortilla chips.
More about Happy Camper
Item pic

TACOS

Big Star Wrigleyville

3638 N. Clark St., Chicago

Avg 4.6 (3682 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chips & Salsa$5.00
housemade tortilla chips served with salsa rojo & salsa verde.
More about Big Star Wrigleyville
Item pic

TACOS

Tatas Tacos Lakeview

2826 N. LINCOLN AVE., Chicago

Avg 4.2 (48 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chips & Salsa de Molcajete$8.00
Traditional salsa made in a lava mortar
More about Tatas Tacos Lakeview

