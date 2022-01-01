Chocolate chip cookies in Lakeview
Lakeview restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
Southport Grocery & Cafe
3552 N Southport Ave, Chicago
|VEGAN GLUTEN FREE CHOCOLATE CHIP PECAN COOKIE
|$3.50
our favorite cookie! oh, and BTW it is vegan and gluten free :)
BURRITOS • TACOS
Mixteco Mexican Grill
847 W Belmont Ave, Chicago
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.99
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
Flub a Dub Chub's Hotdog Emporium
3021 N Broadway, Chicago
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.00
BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Chicago Bagel Authority
955 W Belmont Ave, Chicago
|Banana Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$4.25
like the best banana-chocolate chip muffin you ever tried
|Huge Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$4.00
we make these daily and their gooey in the middle, crispy on the edges