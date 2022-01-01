Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate chip cookies in Lakeview

Go
Lakeview restaurants
Toast

Lakeview restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies

Southport Grocery & Cafe image

 

Southport Grocery & Cafe

3552 N Southport Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (2278 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
VEGAN GLUTEN FREE CHOCOLATE CHIP PECAN COOKIE$3.50
our favorite cookie! oh, and BTW it is vegan and gluten free :)
More about Southport Grocery & Cafe
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS

Mixteco Mexican Grill

847 W Belmont Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (1341 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.99
More about Mixteco Mexican Grill
Crushed Pizzeria image

PIZZA

Crushed Pizzeria

1607 W. Montrose, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (329 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
More about Crushed Pizzeria
Flub a Dub Chub's Hotdog Emporium image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Flub a Dub Chub's Hotdog Emporium

3021 N Broadway, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (912 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.00
More about Flub a Dub Chub's Hotdog Emporium
Chicago Bagel Authority image

BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Chicago Bagel Authority

955 W Belmont Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (3694 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Banana Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.25
like the best banana-chocolate chip muffin you ever tried
Huge Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.00
we make these daily and their gooey in the middle, crispy on the edges
More about Chicago Bagel Authority
Item pic

PASTRY • CAKES

Bittersweet Pastry Shop & Cafe

1114 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1178 reviews)
Takeout
Sea Salt Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
More about Bittersweet Pastry Shop & Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Lakeview

Taquitos

Tomato Soup

Fritters

Burritos

Kale Salad

Gnocchi

Muffins

Pudding

Map

More near Lakeview to explore

Wicker Park

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Bucktown

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

River East

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

University Village

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Grand Boulevard

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Chatham

Avg 3.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (543 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston