Cobb salad in Lincoln Square

Lincoln Square restaurants
Toast

Lincoln Square restaurants that serve cobb salad

Jerry's Sandwiches image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Jerry's Sandwiches

4739 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (831 reviews)
Takeout
Cobb Salad$15.95
Blackened chicken, applewood bacon, cucumber, avocado, watermelon radish, red onion, Danish blue, crouton, house ranch dressing
More about Jerry's Sandwiches
Daily Bar & Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Daily Bar & Grill

4560 N Lincoln, Chicago

Avg 4 (962 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cobb Salad$15.00
Romaine lettuce topped with chopped smoked turkey breast, bacon, blue cheese crumble, tomatoes, avocados and chopped hard-boiled egg. Comes with a creamy buttermilk dressing on the side.
More about Daily Bar & Grill

