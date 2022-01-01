Cobb salad in Lincoln Square
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Jerry's Sandwiches
4739 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Cobb Salad
|$15.95
Blackened chicken, applewood bacon, cucumber, avocado, watermelon radish, red onion, Danish blue, crouton, house ranch dressing
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Daily Bar & Grill
4560 N Lincoln, Chicago
|Cobb Salad
|$15.00
Romaine lettuce topped with chopped smoked turkey breast, bacon, blue cheese crumble, tomatoes, avocados and chopped hard-boiled egg. Comes with a creamy buttermilk dressing on the side.