Carrot cake in Near North Side

Near North Side restaurants
Toast

Near North Side restaurants that serve carrot cake

Item pic

BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS

Stan's Donuts & Coffee

535 N Michigan Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (594 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Cake Donut$3.25
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee
Item pic

 

Goddess And the Baker

44 East Grand Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cake CARROT$6.99
Spiced cake with cream cheese frosting
More about Goddess And the Baker
Item pic

BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS

Stan's Donuts & Coffee

750 N Rush, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (594 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Cake Donut$3.25
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Gilt Bar

230 W Kinzie Street, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (9309 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake$12.00
Spiced cream cheese frosting, walnuts & coconut. (contains nuts)
More about Gilt Bar
Item pic

DONUTS

Firecakes

68 W Hubbard St, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (1 review)
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Cake$3.50
Moist, spiced carrot cake, cream cheese icing, candied walnuts
More about Firecakes
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • STEAKS

Rosebud Steakhouse

192 E Walton, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (3257 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carrot Cake$16.00
More about Rosebud Steakhouse
Item pic

BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS

Stan's Donuts & Coffee

259 E Erie, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (594 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Cake Donut$3.25
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee

