Carrot cake in Near North Side
Near North Side restaurants that serve carrot cake
BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS
Stan's Donuts & Coffee
535 N Michigan Ave, Chicago
|Carrot Cake Donut
|$3.25
Goddess And the Baker
44 East Grand Ave, Chicago
|Cake CARROT
|$6.99
Spiced cake with cream cheese frosting
BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS
Stan's Donuts & Coffee
750 N Rush, Chicago
|Carrot Cake Donut
|$3.25
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Gilt Bar
230 W Kinzie Street, Chicago
|Carrot Cake
|$12.00
Spiced cream cheese frosting, walnuts & coconut. (contains nuts)
DONUTS
Firecakes
68 W Hubbard St, Chicago
|Carrot Cake
|$3.50
Moist, spiced carrot cake, cream cheese icing, candied walnuts
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • STEAKS
Rosebud Steakhouse
192 E Walton, Chicago
|Carrot Cake
|$16.00